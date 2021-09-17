Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Eastman Chemical Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EMN. TheStreet cut Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

NYSE EMN opened at $104.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $74.84 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.63 and a 200 day moving average of $115.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 47.4% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,159,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,791,000 after purchasing an additional 229,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

