YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in YETI were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in YETI by 600.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in YETI in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in YETI in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in YETI in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get YETI alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on YETI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on YETI from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 target price on YETI in a report on Saturday, August 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on YETI in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on YETI in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

YETI opened at $100.50 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.09 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.22.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 12,783 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $1,291,210.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $2,308,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,783 shares of company stock worth $4,205,141. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.