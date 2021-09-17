Securian Asset Management Inc Raises Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,056.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after purchasing an additional 918,372 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,190,000. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 181.3% during the first quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 542,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,034,000 after buying an additional 349,637 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.43.

FRT stock opened at $120.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.94.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management and redevelopment of high quality retail focus properties. The company was founded by Samuel J. Gorlitz in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

