Ethic Inc. Acquires 2,837 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 212.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 422.5% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

NYSE HMC opened at $31.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average is $31.09. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $33.42.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $32.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.57%. Honda Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $97.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

