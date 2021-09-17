Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Bought by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $909,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 115,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 36,556 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,668,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,650,000 after acquiring an additional 839,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 88,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL opened at $32.05 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $33.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.01.

