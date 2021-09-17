Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Buys 6,063 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,428 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 45,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 72,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

NYSE:BBN opened at $26.39 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.41.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

