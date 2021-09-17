The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.92. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

Read More: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.