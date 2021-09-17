Empirical Finance LLC Buys 350 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DTE. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DTE. Barclays began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE opened at $117.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $122.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.24.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

