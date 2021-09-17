Empirical Finance LLC Makes New $276,000 Investment in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 24.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Hess by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,151 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Hess by 5.9% in the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 80,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess by 234.7% in the first quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 502,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,535,000 after acquiring an additional 352,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $72.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.29. Hess Co. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $91.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.63 and a beta of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.13%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HES. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.56.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

