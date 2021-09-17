Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 72.8% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 33,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,071 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Edison International by 14.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 553,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,977,000 after acquiring an additional 69,445 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Edison International by 16.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 45.4% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 176,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after acquiring an additional 55,001 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 521,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after acquiring an additional 14,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

