Empirical Finance LLC Purchases Shares of 914 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 914 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 253.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,231,000 after buying an additional 170,613 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,731,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $291.50 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $304.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.91.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

ODFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

