Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $8.34 Million Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 22.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $8,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $861,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 37.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,413,000 after buying an additional 16,110 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 134.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $1,398,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $406,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.12, for a total transaction of $2,671,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,236 shares in the company, valued at $90,705,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,450 shares of company stock valued at $10,280,450 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

NYSE WSM opened at $188.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.65. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.25 and a fifty-two week high of $204.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.