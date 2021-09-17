First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCAL. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 134.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter.

FCAL opened at $55.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.78. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $57.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

