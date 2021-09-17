Belpointe Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in CMS Energy by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $62.48 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.73.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

In related news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $264,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

