Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $7,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $89.11 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.71 and a 1-year high of $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

