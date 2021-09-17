Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Canopy Growth Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:CGC)

Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canopy Growth in a report issued on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.19). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eight Capital raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.34.

Shares of CGC opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 10.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.14. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $56.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter worth about $1,594,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

