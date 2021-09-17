UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Short Interest Update

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 57.3% from the August 15th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of UTStarcom stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. UTStarcom has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UTStarcom stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) by 444.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,321 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.13% of UTStarcom worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

