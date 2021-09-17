First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of TUSA opened at $48.58 on Friday. First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $49.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUSA. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,997,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

