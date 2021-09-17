Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 60.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 303,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,034 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth $1,099,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 14,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESS. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.69.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total transaction of $2,424,140.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.28, for a total transaction of $846,046.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,778.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,198 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ESS stock opened at $327.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $325.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $337.43.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

