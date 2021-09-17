Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Director Sells $44,640.00 in Stock

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 1,000 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total transaction of $44,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,936.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE DKL opened at $45.66 on Friday. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $47.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 3.00.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.11. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 151.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is presently 89.95%.

DKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 847.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 10.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports and stores refined products. The company operates through two segments: Pipelines & Transportation and Wholesale Marketing & Terminalling.

