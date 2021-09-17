Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) will report earnings per share of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.15. Apollo Global Management reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 127.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $3,358,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,481,849 shares of company stock valued at $146,669,297. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,531,000 after purchasing an additional 380,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 35.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704,450 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 100.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,101 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,794,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,435,000 after purchasing an additional 244,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 438.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,350,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $62.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.00. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $64.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

