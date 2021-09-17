Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) CEO Purchases $31,750.00 in Stock

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) CEO N Scott Fine purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.35 per share, with a total value of $31,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,129.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CYTH stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.20. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.86% and a negative net margin of 1,218.88%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Cyclo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $457,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 133.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 24,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 350.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 117,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

