Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman Sells 276 Shares

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey F. Dickerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total value of $42,877.40.

EXPD opened at $126.72 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.01 and a 52-week high of $130.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.26.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 992,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,686,000 after purchasing an additional 85,306 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,138,000 after purchasing an additional 258,733 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $215,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $962,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $281,000. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

