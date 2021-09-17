Brokerages Set Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Target Price at $15.83

Taboola.com, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TBLA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Taboola.com in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Taboola.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,504,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth $1,540,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at about $24,101,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at about $12,683,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at about $245,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBLA opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. Taboola.com has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.12.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $329.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.