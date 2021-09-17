Ethic Inc. Purchases 6,368 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 70.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 268,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 111,359 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 19.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 65,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC bought a new position in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,161,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 16.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 19,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $692,302.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $841,355.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,881.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,658 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX opened at $34.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average of $35.67. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FOX. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded FOX to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.