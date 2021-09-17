Ethic Inc. Has $500,000 Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,587,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,884,000 after purchasing an additional 129,214 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,227,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,962,000 after purchasing an additional 181,784 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,874,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,876,000 after purchasing an additional 241,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,883,000 after purchasing an additional 59,621 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 116.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 867,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,599,000 after acquiring an additional 467,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.00.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $151.89 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.41 and a twelve month high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $163.26 and a 200-day moving average of $171.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

