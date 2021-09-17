Ethic Inc. Increases Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in WestRock by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,485,912,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in WestRock by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,912,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,148 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in WestRock by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,264,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,952,000 after acquiring an additional 601,511 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in WestRock by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,229,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,118,000 after acquiring an additional 325,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in WestRock by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,127,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,788,000 after acquiring an additional 89,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $50.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26. WestRock has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

WRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

