Ethic Inc. Sells 435 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Ethic Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$50.96 price target (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a C$64.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $51.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average is $52.00. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

Sun Life Financial Profile

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

