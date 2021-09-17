agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) CEO Sells $2,898,000.00 in Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) CEO Steven Sell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $2,898,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AGL opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.19. agilon health, inc. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $498.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.57 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in agilon health during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in agilon health during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in agilon health during the second quarter valued at $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in agilon health during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in agilon health during the second quarter valued at $220,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on AGL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on agilon health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

