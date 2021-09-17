Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay LNG Partners L.P. is a Marshall Islands partnership recently formed by Teekay Shipping Corporation as part of its strategy to expand its operations in the liquefied natural gas shipping sector. Teekay LNG Partners provides liquefied natural gas and crude oil marine transportation services under long-term, fixed-rate contracts with major energy and utility companies through its fleet of seven LNG carriers and five Suezmax class crude oil tankers. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price objective on Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of TGP opened at $16.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.24. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $142.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.53 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay LNG Partners in the first quarter worth $168,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 5.9% in the first quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 5.5% in the first quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,307,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after acquiring an additional 119,332 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 15.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 120,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 10,272.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 79,100 shares during the period. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

