Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Position Lessened by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kohl’s by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,695,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,275,000 after acquiring an additional 73,186 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Kohl’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,316,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,706,000 after acquiring an additional 80,720 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,471,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,481,000 after acquiring an additional 57,946 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS opened at $53.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.07.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.24.

About Kohl’s

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.