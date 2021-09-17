Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OLED. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Universal Display by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,233,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Universal Display by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display stock opened at $199.62 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $161.01 and a 12 month high of $262.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 35.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.67.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

