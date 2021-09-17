8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,074 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of 8X8 worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the first quarter worth about $8,568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the first quarter worth about $2,383,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 in the second quarter worth about $284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 146,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other 8X8 news, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 4,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $125,881.41. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,436.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 5,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $143,098.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,607 shares of company stock worth $1,798,167 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.13. 8×8, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.23.

8X8 Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

