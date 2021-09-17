Analysts Expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Will Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will report earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings per share of $1.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $4.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day moving average is $54.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $758,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 19,862.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

