Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Oasis Petroleum as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

Shares of NASDAQ OAS opened at $97.00 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $107.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $393.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.33 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

