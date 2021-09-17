Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,665,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,960,000 after acquiring an additional 423,054 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,369,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,885,000 after buying an additional 25,614 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 25.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,036,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,635,000 after buying an additional 210,789 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 23.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 743,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after buying an additional 140,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 27.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 684,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,939,000 after buying an additional 146,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STWD. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.35. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

