Rafferty Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,896 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Community Bank System by 2,423.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Community Bank System by 27.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $66.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.15. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.37 and a twelve month high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $151.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.25%.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

