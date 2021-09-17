Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 15.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,360 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

ALLO stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $44.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.74.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $234,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $575,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.