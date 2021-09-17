Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,194 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,971 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $251.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.13. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.88 and a 1 year high of $266.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

