Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.82. Materion reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.65 million. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Materion by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,533,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,074,000 after buying an additional 124,434 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Materion by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,211,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,640,000 after buying an additional 49,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Materion by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,766,000 after buying an additional 66,092 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in Materion by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 551,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 235,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Materion by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $70.19 on Tuesday. Materion has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $80.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average of $72.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

