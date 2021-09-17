iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:AMCA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:AMCA) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $37.55 and last traded at $37.55. 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 1,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.58.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.25.

