WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $856,000 Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,954 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,713 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $161,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $742,274.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,495,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,700 shares of company stock worth $1,739,726. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TPH opened at $22.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

