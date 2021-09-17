WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $949,000 Stock Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 77.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,386 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 563,347 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 845,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $8,773,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

GEO opened at $7.02 on Friday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $860.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.71.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $565.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

