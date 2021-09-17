WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $866,000 Stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.51% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JMP Securities lowered Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of CHMI opened at $9.08 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day moving average is $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $155.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 56.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.89%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

