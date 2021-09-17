WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 419 Shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Retail Value were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Retail Value by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Retail Value in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Retail Value by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Retail Value by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Retail Value by 4,917.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RVI opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.87. Retail Value Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $26.46.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.91 million for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative return on equity of 24.08% and a negative net margin of 88.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Retail Value Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

RVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Retail Value from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Retail Value from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

