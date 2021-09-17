WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 265.5% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter worth about $12,690,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter worth about $622,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 132.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 84,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 47,941 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter worth about $354,000.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

Shares of CRI opened at $97.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $116.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

