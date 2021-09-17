First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $83,000 Stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 926 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Albany International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Albany International by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Albany International during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIN. Bank of America raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities began coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

In other Albany International news, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $119,017,944.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $536,804.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,949.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIN opened at $76.55 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $93.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.55.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

