WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires New Stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 20,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Open Lending news, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $5,907,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 221,626 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $9,219,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,221,626 shares of company stock worth $41,340,942 over the last three months. 25.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 201.40 and a beta of 0.35. Open Lending Co. has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average is $38.32.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.96 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 158.97% and a net margin of 18.85%. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

