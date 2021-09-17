WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,682 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.84.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.