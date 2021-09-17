Innate Pharma S.A. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:IPHA)

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) – Analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Innate Pharma in a report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Innate Pharma’s FY2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.
IPHA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innate Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Thursday.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Innate Pharma by 993.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 50,980 shares during the period. 0.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.
